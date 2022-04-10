Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend Ramnavmi programmes at Chitrakoot and Orchha

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the Gaurav Diwas (pride day) of Dharmanagari Chitrakoot later in the day. On the Gaurav Diwas to be held on Ramnavmi, 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit. Participation of local citizens in regional development will be ensured on Gaurav Diwas.

Bhajans will be presented by Sharad Sharma and group. Chief Minister Chouhan will felicitate saints and talents who bring fame in various fields at Chitrakoot. Along with this, he will launch development works worth Rs 71.77 crore to Satna district.

To make Chitrakoot an ideal area, the resolution letter will be read out by various organisations and handed over to the Chief Minister.

Chouhan will reach Orchha in the evening where he will remain present in the Ramnavmi programme to be held at Ramraja Temple Complex.

“Shri Ram Rajya” art gallery focusing on Lord Ram has been prepared by the Culture Department in the Ramraja Sarkar Temple Complex, Orchha. Each form of Lord Ram has been depicted in the folklore style of almost all the states of India. The 36 qualities of Lord Ram and their uniqueness have been expressed through pictures. His coronation event has been artistically displayed in the form of a tableau. Lord Ram is revered as a king only in Orchha in the whole country.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 12:48 PM IST