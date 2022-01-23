Mandsaur: Five Taekwondo players feted by additional SP and sports officers

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Five players of the district including the ones who won gold and bronze medal at Asian Taekwondo championship were feted by additional SP and sports officers on Sunday.

District Taekwondo Association, president, Suresh Bhati said that Asian Taekwondo Championship was held in Delhi from December 29 to 31.

Five players of Mandsaur District Taekwondo Association took part in the event. Two players won medals at the event.

During a function held on Sunday, the participants and winners were feted with garlands and bouquets†by the additional SP Amit Verma and district sports officer, head of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Vijendra Deora.

District Taekwondo coach and Associationís treasurer Gagan Kuril was the India team head coach in the Asian Championship, while Tulsi Bairagi who won Gold Medal, Neha Ranodia won Bronze Medal.

Tushar Gurjar, Aarav Joshi, Sonu Meghwal also performed well at the event. Guests wished all the participants a bright future and expressed hope that their achievement at the international-level would motivate other youths to bring laurels to the nation. State president of Taekwondo Association Gautam Lashkari, State Taekwondo Association secretary Virendra Pawar, district sports Officer, Ashok Sharma, Rajiv Gandhi Government College sports officer Raju Kumar, legal Advisor Deendayal Bhavsar were present.

