Mandsaur: District Cooperative Central Bank's Annual General Meeting held 

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The 104th annual general meeting of District Cooperative Central Bank, Mandsaur was held here in Mandsaur on Thursday and was chaired by district collector and bank administration Gautam Singh.

During the meeting, administrators and representatives of 172 primary agricultural credit cooperatives of Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, marketing societies of both the districts and other types of cooperative societies were present.

Gautam Singh in his address mentioned the progress of the bank and the increase in deposits, funds, share capital, loan distribution and the net profit amount of Rs 208.31 lakh in 2021-22.

Welcoming all the guests present at the AGM, bank CEO PN Yadav presented the annual report for the year 2021-22 and the account of the proposed action plan of the bank for the year 2023-24 which was approved unanimously.

After that, senior representatives congratulated the bank administrator Gautam Singh and the bank's CEO Yadav for efficiently handling the bank's business dealings and thereby increasing the bank's deposits, share capital and profit.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by collector Gautam Singh, Bank CEO PN Yadav, agriculture deputy director Anand Baronia, district development manager, NABARD, Kartikeya Bhatt and lead bank manager, Central Bank of India, Radheshyam Indoria by garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi and lighting the lamp.