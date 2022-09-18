Mandsaur: Lack of roads making life difficult for Malhargarh, Garoth residents

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Two towns of Mandsaur, Malhargarh and Garoth are facing extreme problems due to lack of roads. In Pita Kheda village of Malhargarh, the residents are forced to carry the bodies of their near and dear ones for the last rites to cremation ground through a muddy path. Dev Singh, the sarpanch of the village said that Muktidham is in a run-down state due to the 2019 floods. The path is mostly filled with water due to the proximity of the river. He promised to fix the problem soon.

On the other hand, the school going students of Bhilkhedi of Garoth were seen pushing their own school vehicle stuck on a muddy road. Regarding this, the villagers had also complained to the local MLA and area minister Hardeep Singh Dung, but nothing changed. About 70 families reside near the 800 meters of pit road. Villagers have to face problems due to non-construction of roads. Many vehicles usually get stuck in mud and potholes every day.

