Mandsaur: Former Mandsaur municipal chief held for embezzlement of funds

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): City Kotwali Police claimed to have arrested former municipal president, councillor (ward 11) and BJP district vice president Ram Kotwani for alleged misappropriation of funds of a cooperative society.

As per SHO Amit Soni, the arrest was made on Friday Afternoon, Later he was produced in a court on Friday itself, which remanded him in police remand till September 19. As per case details, a case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by banker or businessmen), Section 120 (B) of IPC was registered on August 2022 against operators of Kohinoor Credit Cooperative Society, Mandsaur. Saving and recurring account holders had lodged complaints upon non-payment of maturity amount.

On the basis of the complaint, police had earlier nabbed directors Adil Hussain and Rais Hussain Rangrez. During their interrogation, they revealed the involvement of Kotwani in the embezzlement of funds. As per city Kotwali sub-inspector Katare, Kotwani misappropriated society's funds to the tune of Rs one crore, belonging to 1,700 account holders. Kotwani during media interaction called himself an investor of the society and named the action a conspiracy to finish off his political career.