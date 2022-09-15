Mandsaur: Congress leader alleges cover-up in Rs 15 cr fertiliser scam case 

Congress | Photo: Freepik

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress general secretary Shyamlal Jokchandra accused fertiliser societies of black marketing of fertiliser. Congress leader said that despite repeated questions in the Assembly, no action has been taken in the last two years.

He said that no action has been taken so far in the case of the fertiliser scam to the tune of Rs 15 crore in the district which took place about two years ago and efforts are being made to cover up the whole matter, and on the other hand the farmers of the region are still suffering due to this organised crime.

Farmers need fertilisers, but are not getting urea and are forced to run from pillar to post as urea is not available at about 100 centres, but the Agriculture Department has shown about 6,000 metric tonnes of urea on paper but the ground reality is different.

Congress general secretary accused that the scam is being perpetrated under the patronage of ministers and officials as they bribe them crores of rupees and successfully manage to cover up their crime.

Jokchandra said that two-year back, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia raised the matter in the Assembly and asked cooperative minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria as to what action has been taken so far in the Mandsaur fertiliser scam?

The Cooperative Minister's reply was that an FIR has been registered against the manager and a committee has also been constituted to investigate the scam, which will have to report within 3 months. But it has been two years, so far and neither the report of the committee has been made public nor action has been taken against the other culprits.

He added that the most important question is that the accused transporter Kamal alias Tonu Tiwari was transporting the fertiliser without a contract, whose entire responsibility lies with the general manager of the District Co-operative Bank, but FIR has not yet been registered against the general manager.

No FIR has been registered against the managers of the 16 societies in which the fertiliser scam has taken place. The audit department of the cooperative is responsible for conducting the audit. But what is it investigating for 2 years? And what has it audited? The Congress leader asked.

It is necessary to put the culprits in jail after conducting a high-level inquiry into the matter, but the accused joined the BJP and his wife has become a councillor on a BJP ticket.