Mandsaur: Muslim girl embraces Hinduism, marries lover

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim girl from the neighbouring Rajasthan embraced Hinduism before marrying a Hindu boy at Goddess Gayatri temple here in Mandsaur on Friday.

The couple, which hails from Jodhpur city of Rajasthan happily solemnised their wedding in presence of Chetan Singh (before Jafar Sheikh), who recently embraced the Sanatan Dharma in Mandsaur and other priests at the temple.

According to information, Ikra Bee (now Ishika), 19, a resident of Jodhpur city met Rahul Verma, 21, a native of Mandsaur town about three years back. At that time, both were minors and decided to disclose the matter before their respective families after they reached a marriageable age.

Meanwhile, fearing the ongoing situation prevailing in the country, the couple decided to run away from their place, so that they could live happily together. Rahul somehow gathered the courage and shared his feelings with his parents, who agreed to accept Ikra as their daughter-in-law.

Later, Ikra also showed readiness to accept the Sanatan Dharma to get married to Rahul. Therefore, the family got them married according to Hindu rituals in the Gayatri temple of Mandsaur by doing an agreement marriage in Udaipur.

Here in Mandsaur, Ikra not only accepted the Sanatan Dharma but the new identity as Ishika after taking bath and worshipping Panchtatva.

Ishika says that she has adopted Sanatan Dharma of her own free will. Her life is in danger in Jodhpur as her family and other community members are not happy with her decision and threaten her with dire consequences. She added that she had studied till ninth class, while Rahul is still studying.

Narrating their story, family members informed that Rahul’s father used to live in Mandsaur. When he was a child, his father got married to another woman and his maternal grandparents took him to Jodhpur, where both Rahul and Ikra are neighbours.

Mandsaur MLA and BJP state spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodia have expressed happiness about the marriage and congratulated the couple.

Chetanya Singh helps couple, Rahul's family

Chetanya Singh (earlier known as Jafar) said that both Rahul and Ishika are adults and they had already signed a marriage agreement in the Udaipur court. “Now both of them got married in Mandsaur following the Hindu culture. All the rituals were performed during the wedding”, he stated.

Singh said that Rahul's family had contacted him. After this, we gave written information to the City Kotwali police station. A copy of the police information was shown at Gayatri Mandir. After this, entire rituals have been solemnised. Before this, Chetanya Singh embraced the Sanatan Dharma, about three months back in Mandsaur.