Mandsaur: Congressmen perform Jal Satyagraha to highlight farmers' issues

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Block Congress Committee on Thursday performed “Jal Satyagraha” against the government to highlight issues affecting farmers in Malhargarh area of Mandsaur district.

Members led by local leader Parshuram Sisodiya staged a protest demanding compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to rains and also raised slogans.

More than 55 hectares of land has been damaged due to heavy rains and the resultant floods in Lamgra pond of Malhargarh area but around 100 farmers still wait for compensation.

Addressing the protest, Sisodiya demanded from local MLA and state finance minister Jagdeesh Dewda to immediately release funds to the farmers affected by the recent rains and floods in the region. If no precautionary steps or rehabilitation measures are taken then Congress would hold big demonstrations.

Crops on around 55 hectares of agricultural lands belonging to Lamgra, Lamgari, Jamuniya, Hatunia, Patlawad farmers have been submerged in floods triggered due to rains.

District Farmers' Congress president Badrilal Dhakad, Youth Block president Ram Laxman Dhakad, Farmers Block president Manish Sharma, district secretary Salim Mansoori, district member representative Mukesh Bamnia, sarpanch Latif Mansoori, leader Narsingh Solanki, former Sarpanch Kailash Nath Yogi, sector president Ranjit Dhakad besides other workers were also present.