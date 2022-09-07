Mandsaur: New opium policy should aim to maximise profit for farmers

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Choudhary chaired a high-level meeting at the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, North Block, New Delhi with regards to opium policy year 2022-23. Regional MP Sudhir Gupta handed over a letter of 26-point demands and emphasised ways to provide maximum benefit to the opium farmers in the new opium policy.

The policy states that farmers who cultivated the crop last year and tendered an average yield of not less than 5.9 kg of morphine content per hectare will be eligible to get an opium licence.

During the meeting, MP told that the 5.9 kg morphine-based policy should be abolished in the opium policy 2022-2023. The morphine-based opium policy for issuing licences to cultivators is worrying opium growers in the state, who fear that the number of licences issued, will go down with the new policy in place. An announcement of the opium policy should be made by the end of the second week of September and licence distribution should be done by the last week of September.

He added that the prices of opium are comparatively low and farmers cannot even recover the money they had invested in cultivation. Tariff Commission should increase the prices of crops. The proposed industrial unit and factory should be promptly built for the storage of poppy husk cultivated under the CPS method.

During this, Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi, Arun Kumar, additional secretary revenue Vivek Agarwal, joint secretary revenue Ritvik Ranjan Pandey, commissioner marcotics Rajesh Dhabre and other concerned officers also marked their presence in the meeting.

