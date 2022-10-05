Mandsaur: Agricuture department to supply 70% fertilisers directly to govt agencies 

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Rabi season, the agriculture department has decided to directly supply 70pc fertilisers to societies (government agencies) and 30pc to private firms to ensure the steady availability of fertilisers among farmers.

The shortage of fertiliser remains at peak during the Rabi season. Hence to ensure the availability of crop nutrients at affordable prices ahead of the upcoming Rabi season, some decisions have been taken.

As per department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, fertilisers will be directly stored at societies in order to save time as well as money. As per new instructions, supply of 70 per cent fertilisers to societies (government agencies) and 30 per cent directed to private firms will be ensured. National Fertilisers Limited and IFFCO fertilisers along with Chambal Fertilizer will be availed this time. Farmers have to face hardships in availing fertilisers on cash payment.

Meanwhile, officials said that efforts are on for availability of fertilisers on cash payment. The concerned officials are holding a review meeting, closely monitoring the availability and price of fertilisers in the interest of farmers. State Congress general secretary and district farmers’ congress in-charge Praveen Mangaria urged the collector to ensure the availability of fertilisers at societies and a joint team should be constituted for monitoring of fertilisers.

Giving further information, AK Badoniya, deputy director, agriculture development department, Mandsaur said that instructions have been received from the department. Efforts are being laid in order to ensure farmers do not face unavailability of fertilisers during the Rabi season.