Indore: Only 40 percent of students clear B.Ed 2nd sem exams

iStock images

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the issue of poor results in the B.Ed fourth semester examinations is burning, the second semester examination results have come out adding more fire to fury. Around 40 per cent of the students were declared passed in the examination results which were released by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Monday.

A total of 6,200 students appeared for the examination. Out of them, 3,719 students have got ATKT, whereas 242 students have failed.

Colleges are complaining that the pass percentage of the B,Ed examination is on the wane as DAVV is getting answer books evaluated from outside its jurisdiction. “We’ve been demanding that the university get answer books evaluated from institutes out of its jurisdiction,” said Abhya Pandey, president of the Devi Ahilya Teachers’ Education College Association. Association secretary Awadhesh Dave said that anger among the students over the poor results was growing.

“The admission cut-off in the B.Ed course, generally, remains about 70 per cent. We fail to understand that such meritorious students couldn’t clear the B.Ed examination. If meritorious students are failing in the examination, the university should understand that there’s something wrong with the evaluation,” said association patron Girdhar Nagar.