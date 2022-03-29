Mandsaur: 3,700 kg bell installed at Pashupatinath temple

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahaghanta, a massive temple bell made of brass, copper and other metals, kept in the famous Pashupatinath Mahadev temple complex for several months, has been installed recently.

The 3,700-kilogram Mahaghanta was prepared in Ahmedabad and established in Mandsaur's Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple creating new dimensions of faith. This task was fulfilled by the collective participation of all classes and religions.

Social worker and mechanic Naharu Khan Meo was at the forefront in making efforts to instal this huge bell. It is being said that this mahaghanta is the largest and heaviest in the country.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia along with Pashupatinath Temple managing committee president and collector Gautam Singh inspected the giant bell, tested its strength and checked its sound.

According to MLA Sisodia, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate Mahaghanta in the presence of devotees during the upcoming proposed Mandsaur stay. The ancient Sahastra Linga Shiva statue is also ready. The management committee is preparing for its consecration.

Briefing about the mahaghanta, MLA Sisodia said that Shri Krishna Kamdhenu Samajik Sanstha of Mandsaur resolved for the mahaghanta and collected brass, copper and metal from the urban and rural areas of the region.

Dinesh Nagar and Chetan Joshi of the organisation told that all sections of the society participated in the long-running campaign and the 3,700-kilogram Mahaghanta was prepared in Ahmedabad. The trident of Shiva, Om, Pashupatinath Mahadev form and other religious symbols are engraved on it. Its cost has been estimated at over Rs 36 lakh. Though it was ready for installation two-year back, due to the corona outbreak, it could not be installed.

According to Collector Gautam Singh, it has been installed with safety due to its heavyweight. Its sound and echo will be heard far and wide.

Mechanic Naharu Khan Meo and colleagues had played an important role in establishing the mahaghanta as a symbol of communal harmony.

Nagar and Joshi of Kamdhenu Sanstha told that the mechanic Naharu Khan is giving his services for the cause of all religions.

Apart from the Pashupatinath temple, censored bells have been installed at Mahakal Ujjain, Khajrana Ganesh Indore.

Speaking to Free Press, Naharu Khan Meo said that Ishwar-Allah are different forms of one God and we are all socially connected. This maintains a mutually friendly atmosphere.

Naharu said that he is getting satisfaction from the service and will be available to all classes at all times.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:47 PM IST