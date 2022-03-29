Bhopal: PM Modi to participate virtually in 'grih pravesham' of PMAY beneficiaries today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate via video conferencing in 'grih pravesham' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in the state at 12:30 pm today. He will also address the public on the occasion.

Earlier on Monday, a PMO release stated that it has been a constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide a pucca house with all basic amenities to every needy family in the country.

"This marks yet another step in this direction," the release had said.

The function will also witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organised in new houses across state.

The release had stated that implementation of the PMAY-G in the state is witnessing many unique and innovative steps like training thousands of masons including women masons, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centring material and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:45 AM IST