Bhopal: Urdu has enriched literature, says Culture minister Usha Thakur

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur has said that the Urdu language has enriched literature. It is a very interesting language, she added. Thakur was speaking at Alankaran Samaroh organised by MP Urdu Akademi at state museum in the city on Monday.

Thakur said that the knowledge and experience of a lifetime contributed to creation of literature. The award signifies tireless efforts on the part of authors. All the writers who received the award are from Madhya Pradesh.

The minister presented six Urdu writers with All-India and 13 litterateurs with regional awards. Former MP Alok Sanjar and director, culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi were also present.

Among the writers and poets who received All-India Award were Wafa Siddiqui (Bhopal), Saifi Sironji (Sironj), Khalid Mahmood (Sironj), Mohammed Nauman Khan (Bhopal), Mehtab Alam (Bhopal), Ishrat Naheed (Ujjain).

Kausar Siddiqui (Bhopal), Qasim Rasa (Gwalior), Razia Hamid (Bhopal), Zia Farooqui (Bhopal), KK Rajput (Dewas), Iqbal Masood (Bhopal), Mehmood Sheikh (Jabalpur), Nafisa Sultana (Bhopal), Javed Yazdani (Bhopal), Sabiha Sadaf (Bhopal), Arif Ansari (Burhanpur), and Kausar Farzana (Indore) received regional awards.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:11 AM IST