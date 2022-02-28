Mandleshwar: Parents thank government for safe return of MBBS student from Ukraine

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of student Ayushi of Srinagar area, stranded in Ukraine amid war, expressed gratitude towards the central government after her safe return to the country.

Ayushi is a fifth year student of MBBS in Bukovinian State Medical University at Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Recalling her struggle amid the Russia-Ukraine war, she said that the administration had warned them to store food and other necessary supplies after the tension between the two countries rose on February 16.

Ayushi said that the students at Chernivtsi were sent to the Romanian border in a bus on Saturday. The Indian Embassy there sent a group of around 300 students to catch an Air India flight from Otopeni International airport in Romania from where they reached New Delhi on Sunday. Cabinet minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the students at around 3:30 am at the airport.

Thereafter, Ayushi reached Indore from Delhi by train on Monday and then safely reached her house at around 4:00 am. Ayushi said that the government had arranged flights free of cost and provided them with food. She also appealed to the citizens not to panic as the remaining stranded students will also return to the country soon with the efforts of the Indian government.

Patel said that he had provided the information of his daughter on the helpline number generated by MP Gajendra Patel. He expressed gratitude towards MP Patel and the government for their co-operation and efforts which brought her daughter back to homeland.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:21 PM IST