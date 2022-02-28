Bhopal: Amid pandemic restrictions free Mahashivratri celebration across state comes 2 yrs later

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People in Madhya Pradesh will celebrate Mahashivratri, the marriage anniversary of Lord Shiva, without any Covid-19 restrictions after a gap of two years.

The department of culture has also announced holding of programmes at four temples in the state including Mahakal temple at Ujjain.

Around 12 popular Shiva Temples in the state including Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga (Ujjain), Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga (Khandwa), Pashupatinath Temple (Mandsaur), Matangeshvara Mahadeva (Khajuraho), Bhojeshwar (Bhojpur), Kakanmath (Morena) Bhuteshvar Temple, Bateshwar are decked-up with colourful lights for the celebration.

Shiva Barats, which are an integral and colourful part of the celebration, will be taken out on a large scale, as per religious leaders and officials.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple of Ujjain is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in the country. It is one of the most important and revered shrines of Lord Shiva in MP. The ancient city of Ujjain is located on the bank of holy river Kshipra and also one of the four places for Kumbh Mela in India.

Mandsaur Shiva temple is known for its unique eight-faced ShivaLingam, and it belongs to the Pashupatinath tradition of Shaivism. The Pashupatinath temple has been an important Hindu pilgrimage site and one of 6 major traditions within Shaivism that reveres Lord Shiva.

Matangeshvara Mahadeva temple of Khajuraho is listed among the sandstone temples and is the only widely active site of worship.

The Lord Shiva temple is one of the early Chandel-era monuments of Khajuraho, and has been classified as a Monument of National Importance by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

Bhojeshwar or Bhojpur temple in the village of Bhojpur house one of the tallest Shiva Lingam in India, lies on a platform 115 feet and lingam is 7.5 feet (2.3 m) high. The temple is now part of the ASI and the monument is now protected under national importance.

Omkareshwar Temple is located on an island called in the Narmada river and one of the 12 revered Jyotirlinga shrines of Shiva. There are two main temples of Lord Shiva in Omkareshwar, known as Mamleshwar Temple and Omkareshwar temple on the two banks of river Narmada.

The Lord Shiva Temple at Kakanmath is one of the oldest temples built by the Kachchh Apnakhata dynasty at Sihoniya in Madhya Pradesh. Kakanmath temple is surrounded by four more shrines and the ruins are now classified as a Monument of National Importance by ASI.

The temple of Bhuteshwar is the largest Lord Shiva temple at the site. It was built during the reign of the Gurjara-Pratihara dynasty. Bateshwar Hindu temples in north Madhya Pradesh are a group of 200 Hindu temples, dedicated to Shiva, Vishnu and Shakti.

Chauragarh is the third highest peak of Satpura, Dhupgarh is the highest point of Satpura range and the peak of Chauragarh is home to Lord Shiva temple. There are near about 2 lakh Trishul in front of the temple at the top of peak and cave around Jatashankar and Mahadev caves.

Maheshwar is the abode of Lord Shiva situated on the banks of river Narmada, There are so many temples in Situated on the banks of river Narmada and most of the temples are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Maheshwar town in Khargone district is also famous for handloom weaving industry, Ahilya Fort, Lord Rama temple, Datta Temple and ghats of Narmada river.

Gupteshwar Mahadev Mandir of Jabalpur is a must visit place, also considered to be the Upalinga of Rameshwaram and said to that, Lord Rama was established during the exile period.

There are so many temples in Amarkantak, Amareshwar Mahadev Temple is located very close to Amarkantak and one of the most visit tourist places in Madhya Pradesh. Amarkantak town of Madhya Pradesh is a unique natural heritage area, located deep in the meeting point of the Vindhya and the Satpura Ranges.

Kandariya Mahadeva Temple is the largest ornate Hindu temple in Khajuraho, built during the Chandela dynasty. The temple complex spread over 6 square kilometres in area at an elevation of 282 metres and also home to many famous temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, God Surya, Goddess Shakti and Tirthankaras of Jain.

Besides, preparation in several temples in the state capital like Bad Wale Mahadev, Gufa Mandir, Laxmi Narayan Mandir are going on for celebrating Mahashivratri on a large scale. The preparation for Shiva Barats and tableaus are going on in full swing.

Monday, February 28, 2022