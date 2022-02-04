Mandleshwar: Irregular appointment at Karahi Municipal Council surfaces; Four ex-council officials, 11 employees chargesheeted

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The regularization of 11 daily wagers of Karahi Municipal Council in 2015 has come under the scanner. The joint director's office of the Urban Administration Department, Indore, has questioned the appointment done by the then newly appointed council president Asha Vasure, PIC and the then chief municipal officer (CMO) Vinod Barche in 2015.

As per the letter issued by the joint director Rajiv Nigam, the Karhi municipal council CMO Mohan Singh Kushwaha has served show cause notices to Prem Vasure and council vice president Premchand Dosi and then joint director SK Dubey, then Barwah CMO Vijay Bahadur Singh Chauhan, then in-charge CMO Vinod Barche, CL Lakwal retired assistant class one in connection with the alleged 'illegal' appointment of 11 employees to Karhi Municipal Council, which comes under the the urban administration department, Indore division.

Notices have also been served on 11 employees including assistant class II Satish Tarachand Patidar, assistant class III Harish Rameshwar Verma, revenue sub-inspector Premchand Vasure , assistant sub inspector Mahendra Sharma, sanitation supervisor Omprakash Sardar Singh, Bhritya Vishwanath Gendalal Tare, guard Anokchand Rambhav Karma, guard Sanjay Nana, sanitation guardian Ashok Masoom, Bhuribai Ashok and Gardener Ishaq Rasool Khan. The employees have been accused of submitting forged documents to get the job.

CMO Kushwaha said that on Thursday, chargesheet has been issued against four officers for the alleged illegal appointments and also 11 employees. They have asked to reply within 30 days and on the failure of which ex-parte action will be taken.

Action initiated after 7 years of complaint

Leader of the opposition of the municipal council, Virchand Chhajed, said that the Karhi Municipal Council was formed in January 2015 by connecting Karhi and Padalya Gram Panchayats. At that time, the newly elected president Asha Vasure and then CMO Vinod Barche had 11 appointments in the council on forged documents, alleged Chhajed. The complaint of the irregularity was made in writing to the then SDM and district collector in 2015 itself, but on action was taken. Finally, a written complaint was made to the principal secretary of the urban administration department. As a result of which the joint director of the department has issued notices to the then 4 officials and 11 employees over appointment on fake documents.

The then muster employee is now CMO

President Premchand Vasure, who was appointed to the post of revenue sub-inspector in the newly formed Municipal Council in 2015 on the basis of the ëfake documentsí was a daily wager. He is currently working as in-charge CMO in Thikri Municipal Council.

Fingers pointed at financial anomalies

CMO Mohan Singh Kushwaha and complainant Chhajed also expressed the apprehension of illegal financial transactions in the above appointments. CMO Kushwaha said that although this matter is of 2015, so nothing much can be said, but the actual panchayat workers then working as daily wagers continue to work on the same position. Other daily wagers were regularized on what grounds, were there any exchange of money is to be inquired. Chhajed said that there is no evidence of financial transactions, but one cannot rule out as such appointments are not possible without financial transactions.

