Bhopal: Padma Shri award winners to be feted by chief minister today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has invited this year’s Padma Shri Awardees from the state to his residence on February 4 (Friday) in the evening, where he will be felicitating them.

The recipients include Dr N.P. Mishra (posthumously) from Bhopal, Arjun Singh Dhurve and Durga Bai Vyom from Dindori, Ram Sahay Pandey from Kanera Dev (Sagar) and Avadh Kishore Jadia from Harpalpur (Chattarpur). All of them have won Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour.

Dr NP Mishra, a renowned physician, has been feted with the award posthumously. Arjun Singh Dhurve, Durga Bai Vyom and Ram Sahay Pandey are artistes while Avadh Kishore Jadia is a Bundeli poet.

Happy but award has come quite late: 94-yr-old Rai dancer Ram Sahay Pandey

Ram Sahay Pandey, 94, lives in Kanera Dev town in Sagar district, and is credited with lending respectability to Rai, a folk dance of the Bundelkhand region . The dance was traditionally performed by women of the Bedia community, known to earn their livelihood through prostitution. That had stigmatised the dance and Pandey had to face opposition from his family and society for promoting Rai.

Even at this age, Pandey is active both as a teacher and a performer. “In November last, I accompanied my troupe to Prayagraj for a performance,” Pandey has told the Free Press. “I am very happy. A large number of people came to congratulate me. I could sleep at 3 am,” he says, adding that he got the award quite late but better late than never.

When asked about his routine, Pandey says that he gets up at 5 am, goes for a morning walk after taking bath and having food he teaches his students. He is the recipient of Sikhar Samman of the MP government. He is the founder of Bundeli Lok Nritya Evam Natya Kala Parishad.

I wants to teach the art to younger generation: Gond painter Durga Bai Vyam

Gond painter Durga Bai, Vyam, 45, was born in Burbaspur village of Mandla district and moved to Sanpuri in the neighbouring Dindori district after her marriage. Since 1996, she had been living in the Kotra Sultanabad locality in Bhopal along with her husband and children. She told the Free Press that she is elated. She never thought that she would get the award.

“The Mandla collector informed me about it at around 1pm on Tuesday. I got confirmation from an official of the Tribal Museum in the evening. He called me after seeing the news on TV and congratulated me,” she says. Gradually, her phone was flooded with messages from her well-wishers. She thanked all who supported her. She wants to teach the art to the younger generation so that they can preserve this traditional art form,” she says.

It’s recognition of my long sadhna: Bundeli poet Avadh Kishore Jadia

Avadh Kishore Jadia, 72, lives in Harpalpur, a town in the Chhatarpur district of the state. An Ayurvedic doctor by profession, Jadia had completed his Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course in 1970 from Gwalior. He later joined state government service and retired in 2009. He is a Bundeli poet and the recipient of many awards, including the Lokbhushan Puraskar instituted by the Uttar Pradesh Government. He still takes part in poets meets. “I am very happy. This is recognition of my long sadhna,” he has told Free Press.

Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai : Baiga dancer Arjun Singh Dhurve

Arjun Singh Dhurve, 68, from Dindori is credited with popularising the Baiga tribal dance. He constituted a troupe of Baiga dancers which performed in various cities and towns in the state. He is the first postgraduate from the Baiga community. He was feted with Madhya Pradesh Government’s Tulsi Samman in 1993. “Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai,” he told the Free Press when asked how he was feeling. He says that he was feted by the Dindori Collector and the local MLA on Wednesday. Dhurve says that he no longer dances on stage but sings Baiga and Karma songs during performances.

Last court of appeal in medical matters

Dr Mishra, who passed away last year at the age of 90, was the former dean of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. Dr Mishra, who practised in Bhopal till the end of his life, was known for his excellent clinical diagnosis and was the last court of appeal in the city in medical matters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 04:24 PM IST