Mandleshwar: Imperfect Tricolours being prepared by SHGs

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid preparations for the 75th Independence Day going on in full swing across the country, Tricolours are being prepared in Mandleshwar town of Khargone district by members of self-help groups (SHGs) allegedly ignoring the standard parameters and Flag Code of India.

Even many of the officials admitted that the national flags are being prepared, ignoring the parameters just to benefit the members of SHGs thanks to the Rural Livelihood Mission.

The administration is running a campaign to hoist the Tricolour at every doorstep from August 3 to 17 under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

This work is being done by the civic body and the Rural Livelihood Mission at the gram panchayat level and to ensure the availability of the Tricolour, the national flag is being distributed free of cost to each gram panchayat from the office of the Rural Livelihood Mission located at Maheshwar district office. In the urban area, the Tricolour is being distributed by the urban body.

The Tricolours being prepared by the Rural Livelihood Mission are not of the expected standard.

Official sources claimed that about 20,000 Tricolours have been prepared for distribution, but many irregularities are visible in these Tricolours.

Most of the Tricolours have not been cut by laser, due to which the threads are coming out in those flags. Besides, cutting is uneven.

In some, threads are seen stretching from the middle of the cloth. Ignoring the above errors, the distribution of such faulty flags is being gone on by the office of Rural Livelihood Mission.

Such faulty flags were seen during distribution at the office of Rural Livelihood Mission located in Maheshwar janpad.

On Wednesday evening, the work order to sew 3,000 flags was again issued to these two women's self-help groups.

Only a few SHGs were considered to make flags

According to the information given by Mahendra Gangle, a district project officer of Rural Livelihood Mission, the Tricolours are being made by Bharatiya Mahila Swasahayata Samuh (SHG) and Maa Saraswati Aajeevika Self Help Group of Bagh Keriyakhedi village near Maheshwar. These groups are getting Rs three for each flag. Gangle further informed that a special type of sewing machine is required for the task and it is available only with these two SHGs.

On the other hand, many claim that there are more than 900 women's self-help groups in the entire area of the Rural Livelihood Mission which have such sewing machines.

Meanwhile, when contacted about the issue of sub-standard Tricolour manufacturing, the district project officer Seema Nigwal said that we will get all such Tricolours separated before the distribution. On why the department considers only a few SHGs, she added that the next orders for making the Tricolour will be given to other self-help groups.

SDM Divya Patel, during the discussion about the case, informed us about the rules on how to handle the Tricolour.

Patel said that

1) The national flag should be made of khadi, cotton, silk or polyester fabric.

2) It should be hoisted in such a way that the saffron-coloured part remains at the top.

3) The national flag should not be flown at half-mast.

4) Torn or damaged national flags should not be flown.

5) Nothing should be written on the national flag with a pen, pencil or sketch pen.

6) The national flag should be flown on a single mast. No other flag should be flown on that mast.

7) The national flag should not be flown in such a way that the flag touches the ground or water.

8) The National Flag should not be thrown or made dirty or damaged after the campaign is over, in a public place or in such a place which will lower the honour of the National Flag.

9) If the national flag is damaged due to any reason, it should be disposed of with full dignity and respect.

