Mandleshwar: Holy town girl wins big with jewellery dedicated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Abhiruchi Parikh, a resident of Mandleshwar in Khargone district has brought laurels to the state as her jewellery design dedicated to great scientist and ex-President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam claimed first position in the recently held Jewellery Design Competition.

As many as 107 manufacturers and 25 designers participated in the competition held in Surat in November.

Abhiruchi said that I have always held ex-President Dr Kalam as my role model.

She said that her design highlights her understanding of Dr Kalam that she has achieved after reading about his life journey.

She said that white and golden stars depict the the principle of success in life and achieving desired results, which Dr Kalam had adopted.

Her aim was to use the success story of Kalam's life as the fabric of the design.

With this design, I have won the title of Designer of India again after 7 years. The result of this competition was announced in the last week of December and award was given away by renowned jewellery maker Jayanti Sawalia in Surat.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:45 AM IST