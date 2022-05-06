Mandaur: EOW arrests accountant for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wings (EOW) from Ujjain nabbed an accountant posted at the public health engineer (PHE) department for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Mandsaur on Friday.

According to information, accountant Sayyed Mujib Rehman demanded a bribe of Rs 1 Lakh from the complainant Premshanker Pradhan to resolve his pension case.

Pradhan in his complaint with the EOW superintendent of police in Ujjain claimed that he retired from the PHE department as a technician recently and Rehman demanded the Rs 1 Lakh bribe to resolve his pension-related work.

Pradhan submitted all the evidence against the accountant Rehman. Following this, the EOW team led by the deputy superintendent of police laid a trap at Mhow – Neemuch State Highway situated office and asked Pradhan to go to Rehman’s office with bribe money on Friday at 12.30 pm. As soon as Rehman accepted a bribe, the EOW squad caught him with the bribe money red-handed.

EOW booked Rehman under relevant sections of the prevention of corruption act and further investigation into the matter was going on.

