Mandsaur: AAP keen to make inroads in MP electoral politics, use triple 'C' formula to vet candidates

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Buoyed by its performance in Delhi polls and the recent Punjab assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is giving the final push to make inroads into electoral politics of Madhya Pradesh now and register its presence in the state assembly.

A party press conference was held here at Hotel City Crown in Mandsaur on Saturday, in which Aam Aadmi Party state spokesperson Naveen Kumar Agarwal, district president Gangaram Patidar, district organisation minister Vikas Solanki, youth wing members Vikas Agarwal, Yashwant Dhakad, Arun Parmar, Rajiv Bhargava and other party members addressed the press conference.

Aggrwal promised a fair CBI investigation into the Prahalad Bandhwar murder case, if the party wins in the state and lashed out at the BJP for irregularities in the case. He added that the party has decided to contest on all the 230 seats in the upcoming legislative assembly elections in MP in 2023. Corruption, inflation, starvation and unemployment are major issues facing the country and only his party is serious enough to eradicate these problems.

He said the party seeks to reach out to a multitude of citizens, who share the ideology of AAP and want to play a meaningful role in nation-building. It will use its Delhi formula for the selection of candidates based on triple ëCí which stands for crime, corruption and character.

Leaders with non-controversial backgrounds and clean image will be allowed entry into the party. During this, scores of journalists were present. Partyís district media in-charge Pawan Sunarthi expressed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:56 PM IST