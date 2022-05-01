National awardee Bhopal artist Hemant Rao showcases his works at India Art Fair

Bhopal: National awardee Bhopal artist Hemant Rao has displayed his artworks in India Art Fair (IAF).

The 13th edition of the fair is being held at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, New Delhi, from April 28 to May 1. IAF in partnership with BMW, is hosting 77 exhibitors, including 63 galleries and 14 institutional participants.

Hemant's paintings has been showcased by Dhoomimal Gallery, Delhi as part of its “Luminous Journey” at Booth #13 which includes paintings of India’s legendary artists such as Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, Manjit Bawa, F. N. Souza, M F Husain, J Swaminathan, S. H. Raza, Ganesh Pyne and also several noted contemporary artists including Hemraj, G R Iranna among others.

In the latest edition of IAF, Hemant’s three works adorn a wall of Booth #13. The paintings are created using dry pastel on paper, done in the artist’s quintessential signature style, inspired by different elements and facets of nature, our relationship with them and the luminous environments existing within our own selves. The shades of blue with transparent layers of grey create an immersive, soothing viewing experience, which provides a much needed respite, balance and calm even in our troubled times.

Hemant is recipient of a 60th National Academy Award 2019 by Lalit Kala, India's National Academy of Fine Arts. He also had participated in India Art Fair 2020 before the pandemic hit, where he had a warm response from visitors and collectors.

“It is a wonderful experience to be part of such an iconic event after the Covid hiatus,” says Hemant adding that he “has a long association with Dhoomimal Gallery, Delhi.” He received the Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation Annual Award from Dhoomimal back in 2006 and his works have also been featured in numerous shows at the gallery across the years.

