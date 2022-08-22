e-Paper Get App

Manawar: Victim of communal violence returns to his native place

On his arrival at the local bus stand, villagers accorded an enthusiastic reception by cutting cake and garlanded him while dhols were being played. Villagers also took out a procession from the bus stand to his residence.

Updated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Shivam Shukla who was severely injured in the Khargone communal violence in April this year was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival to his native place in Nisarpur village of Dhar district on Saturday night.

Notably, Shivam took part in the Ram Navami procession and was badly injured after stones were pelted in a communal clash on April 10. State government bore the entire expense of Shivam’s treatment when he was battling for his life. Since then, he was being treated at his maternal uncle's house in Khargone. Upon arrival to his native village, he was accorded an enthusiastic reception by the locals led by village sarpanch Antim Patel.

