Manawar: Vishal Damke receives National Sports Excellence Award

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Vishal Damke, Sports Officer of Khiladi Perfect Academy from Manawar was felicitated with the National Sports Excellence Award for his excellent performance in sports.

He got the award at the National Youth Parliament ’22 during which a national award ceremony was conducted at New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on International Youth day (August 12).

Upon his arrival in town, the principal of Perfect Academy, Krishna Chandra Upadhyay extended congratulations and wished Damke the best for future endeavours.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Advocate General of Montenegro Janice Darbari, Ambassador of Papua New Guinea, Paulius Korni, former Governor of Mizoram Alamok Ratan Kohli were present in the event.

