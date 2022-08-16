e-Paper Get App

Manawar celebrates Independence Day

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Indian flag |

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was performed at two locations of Manwar. The sarpanch of Kalwani village Geetabai Nanuram Amlihar raised the flag at the panchayat office in the presence of deputy sarpanch Sanjay Rathore, secretary Kailash Vaskel and other dignitaries of the village. Headmaster of Maa Vidyalaya, Silvani, Arvind Joshi hoisted the Tricolour at the school premises.

On the completion of the ceremony, a procession was taken out by the students, their parents, school staff, village public representatives, and by senior officials including janpad panchayat CEO Laxman Dindor who graced the programme by participating in it. During this, the headmaster appealed to the CEO to construct a CC road from school to Manawar-Dehri Marg along with re-building the school's boundary wall. The CEO assured the principal that it would be done. A planting ceremony of Bamboo saplings was also successfully completed at the school campus. In the end, everyone collectively had their mid-day meal.

Scheduled Caste Cooperative Society celebrates I-Day

To commemorate the 75th year of Independence a National Flag was hoisted in the Scheduled Caste Cooperative Society Limited, Balipur premises on Independence Day. On this occasion, manager Balram Yadav, administrator KK Jamre, former organisation director RamlalChoel, staff employees Lalubarfa, Mahadev Atre, Laxman Hammad, Kusum Muvel, Sohan Barfa, and Rajkumar Choel were also present.

