Manawar: Road constructed under PM's scheme in dilapidated condition

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The road connecting Guradiya to Chikalda is in dilapidated condition now, leading to misery for the residents. The road was constructed under Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana around a year ago at a total cost of Rs 4 crore 13 Lakh and requires immediate repair to avoid any mishap.

About 1.90-kilometre long road was constructed by Om Sai Construction Indore. Incomplete culverts on the road are also posing a risk to commuters. Cemented poles installed to curb high speed of vehicles have been damaged.

The authorities concerned (officer of PM Road, Sunil Thakur) have remained apathetic and have failed to take any step to repair the road, consequently, the commuters continue to suffer.

Add to it the waterlogging in the rainy season and the misery of people who travel on the road is complete.

