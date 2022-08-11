Indore: One apprehended for duping a Granthi of Gurudwara

Representative Photo | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of North District Cyber Police on Tuesday arrested a conman in Indore Madhya Pradesh for duping a Granthi of Gurudwara.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who duped Granthi of a Gurudwara on the pretext of offering Kirtan Opportunity in the United States of America.

"The police received a complaint of cyber fraud in Cyber Police Station North District and in which Baldev Singh, head Granthi at Gurudwara in Delhi alleged that he was contacted by a person in name of providing Kirtan Opportunity in marriages and other cultural occasions in various cities of United States of America and was duped for Rs 1.25 lakhs.

Ten mobile phones and eleven debit cards have been recovered from the possession of the accused person.

It has been reported that the accused used many mobile numbers and bank accounts for contacting the victim and duping him and also he is involved in similar criminal cases in Delhi and Mumbai.

Following the case, the accused, on July 30 was booked in section 420 of the Indian Penal Code in Cyber Police Station North after that the police started an investigation regarding the case.

Technical analysis of call details and money transactions was done and it was found that the accused was operating from various locations in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"The police raided various locations in Indore after analysing CCTV footage of the locations from where the accused withdrew the money. During raids one accused namely Sanjay Yadav, aged 51 years was apprehended from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and was arrested in the above-said case,' the police said.

Later, the accused admitted that he duped in name of payment for Visa Fee and Money Exchange.

The accused Sanjay Yadav was produced before the concerned Court as per the provisions contained in the Criminal Procedure Code.