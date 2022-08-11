Bhopal: No patient will be denied treatment for want of money, says AIIMS new director

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS will provide for 24x7 treatment and no patient will be denied treatment for the want of money, said institute director Dr Ajay Singh Wednesday.

Singh, who took over the charge of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), director on August 5, was interacting with the media at the institute.

Apart from patients belonging to BPL category and those seeking treatment under Ayushman scheme, even the patients of Above Poverty Line (APL) category will get free treatment if need be. They would not be denied treatment over monetary issues. It is our people's friendly plan, said the new director.

He further said, ìWe have noticed patients moving from one ward to another due to lack of proper guidance. There will be a unified system to guide the patients to help them lead to their desired department. Unified department will†work in sync with the emergency and trauma centre. There will be a public relation department to†assist the system. Screen will display bed status so patients will not have to move here and there seeking information.î

There will be more OPD counters for the convenience of patients. This will bring down the number of queues and also save time of patients, he added. There will be a patient grievances Redressal system in AIIMS, Bhopal, he added.

Within the next 1.5 years, we are going to have Gamma Knife radiation surgery for neurosurgery. It will be a super speciality facility in central India, the AIIMS director added.

Medical pharmacy soon

In addition to Amrit Pharmacy and Jan-Aushadhi, AIIMS administration will start its own medical pharmacy to provide all medicines to patients. It will be an internal arrangement, said the director.

For students: Recreation room, gym, happiness & wellness center

There will be five undergraduate students under one PG student and there will be a faculty on two PG students. This will help AIIMS administration to remain in touch with undergraduate students and also keep informed about their issues, he added. We are going to start a recreation room with indoor games. Gym facilities will also be provided to students.

Department of happiness and wellness centres will be started in AIIMS for students. Psychologists will be there to help students deal with depression. It will help in checking suicide cases in AIIMS, Dr Singh said.

