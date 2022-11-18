Manawar: Three arms peddlers with 85 country-made revolvers held

FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Manawar police station in Dhar district arrested three Sikhligarhs and recovered 85 country-made revolvers and 60 live cartridges from their possession. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in three theft incidents reported in the district recently. Besides fire-arms, the police also recovered booty worth Rs 8 to 9 lakh from them. Those who were arrested are identified as Vinod Singh Sikhligarh, a resident of Bankaner village in Dhar district, Deepak Singh Patwa Sikhligarh (19), a resident of Signoor village under Gogaon police station in Khargone, Jagat Singh Bhatia Sikhligarh (45), a resident of Singhana village. Two other peddlers - Rahul Sikhligarh and Pavitra Singh Sikhligarh, a resident of Signoor village under Gogaon police station in Khargone managed to flee. Addressing media persons here at the district headquarters, Dhar superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh informed that the total value of seized material stands around Rs 18 lakh. The police booked all accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act and began an investigation into the matter to ascertain the source and delivery point of the firearms.

FP Photo

During police interrogation, the accused were informed about their involvement in multiple thefts and housebreaking incidents reported in Manavar. Manawar police station in-charge Neeraj Singh Birthare informed three major housebreaking incidents were reported in Manawar recently. Following this, the police team intensified patrolling in the area. During patrolling on Friday morning, the police team intercepted two bike-borne miscreants at two different places in Manawar. At one place, the police intercepted Vinod Singh and Rahul Sikhiligarh on a motorcycle and during the search, police recovered 39 country-made revolvers from them. While the police searched, Rahul managed to flee. At another place, the police intercepted Deepak Singh Patwa and Pavitra Singh Shikligarh. Looking at the police team ahead, Pavitra fled the spot. The police arrested Deepak with firearms.

Read Also MP: MLA lays foundation stone of new govt hospital in Manawar