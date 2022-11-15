e-Paper Get App
MP: MLA lays foundation stone of new govt hospital in Manawar

MP: MLA lays foundation stone of new govt hospital in Manawar

The construction of the hospital would give a boost to the health infrastructure and medical facilities of the town

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Dr Heeralal Alawa laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 50-bed government hospital to be built at a total cost of Rs 9 crore 43 Lakh on Semalada road in Manawar town of Dhar district. 

Thanks to the tireless efforts of MLA Alawa, the Kamalnath-led government had approved the construction of a new government hospital at a cost of Rs 5 crore in the first cabinet meeting, however, the cost of construction increased to Rs 9 crore 43 lakh as it is to be made more modern.  

The construction of the hospital would give a boost to the health infrastructure and medical facilities of the town. The MLA has been working constantly to strengthen the medical facilities of the town since 2019. The hospital would be equipped with facilities including lift and minor-major OT services.

The foundation-stone laying ceremony was attended by Congress president Narayan Johri, veteran leader Santosh Kakrecha, Ashok Kakrecha, Mahendra Singh Pipriman, Umarban block president Juwan Singh, MLA representative Karan Singh Darbar and MLA representative Laxmi Jat. 

article-image

