Manawar: HC saves Krishna temple land falling into the hands of mafia

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major success to save valuable land worth crores of rupees belonging to Lord Krishna temple in Manawar, the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh Highway Court directed the administration to put the word 'non-transferable' in place of ìtransferableî in the survey record of the land.

Confirming the development, Ramesh Chandra Khatedia, tehsildar, Manawar said that they have acted legally by taking action on the basis of documents and have put work 'Non-transferable' in place of 'transferable'.

Sukhlal Chauhan, patwari, Manawar said that 42 Khasara records have been transferred and after investigation, some more khasara records will be transferred and the work will be completed soon.

Earlier, the land mafia targeted the land belonging to Lord Krishna temple here and those involved in an alleged land scam include the then tehsildar who not only remained a mute spectator in the entire issue but helped those who are involved in the scam. Many claimed that it is none other than BJP leader Rajkumar Jain and his wife Rekha Rajkumar Jain. According to information from, Indore Divisional Commissionerís letter number 160/4/Revenue/2016, the land has not been registered in private or any other item.

This means the land was officially registered in the Khasara at the time of settlement in 1959, but after examination, it was found that at present it has been registered as private ownership contrary to the process of law.

Temple land was non-transferable

According to information, the land of Shri Krishna temple in Manawar (with survey numbers 195, 196, 197, 200, 201) was recorded in the name of Shri Krishna temple at the time of settlement, on the basis of the letter of 160/4/Revenue/2016 of the Divisional Commissioner. The word non-transferable was mentioned in column number 12 on the survey record of the land.

Meanwhile, Rekha, wife of Rajkumar Jain, a local BJP leader had filed a petition in the High Court on September 15, 2017, regarding the said land. In the said petition, the court was informed that Column No 12 on the land survey report is being marked as non-transferable on which the court gave a stay.

Misuse of stay to change land record

After getting the stay, Rekha Jain allegedly misused the stay, in connivance with the then tehsildar. Sources claimed that Jain with the help of then tehsildar made changes in the land records to show it as transferable in column No 12. As soon as this was done, Rekha Jain withdrew her petition.

