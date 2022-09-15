Manawar: Farmer submits memorandum demanding compensation for poor quality cement

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A local farmer on Thursday handed over a memorandum to SDM demanding the company to pay compensation for providing poor quality cement which led to the well made using this cement caving in.

According to details, a farmer named Matubhai Solanki, hailing from Balipur village has constructed a well using cement, only to cave in a few days later. The infuriated farmer has submitted a memorandum to SDM Bhupendra Singh Rawat, demanding action against the seller and the company.

Vijay, son of Matubai Solanki, gave a Panchnama to the owner of cement dealer Krishna Enterprises, Umesh Bageshwar.

Following which, district manager Sankalp Chaurasiya, Indore office in-charge Ritesh Jain along with technical team reached the spot for inspection.

During the press conference, officials told that concerned officials will visit the village within three days which didnít happen. But the SDM reached the scene for inspection and instructed the team to submit a report at the earliest and ensure accountability for loss.

But the company neither compensated for the loss nor submitted any report till date. In the memorandum, it was stated that the farmer took huge amount of loan for the construction of well. The memorandum demanded the strictest action against the companies for providing inferior quality cement and also provide compensation to the farmer.