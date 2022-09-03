Manawar: Absence of doctor at community health centre deprive people of 100 villages of health facilities

Representative Photo |

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The patients depending on the community health centre (CHC) at Bamkaner, are deprived of minimum health care facilities due to the absence of doctors.

Dr Brahm Raj Kaushal posted here has been posted as Block Medical Officer at Dharmapuri Dhamnod. Another doctor Nilesh Patidar who is posted at CHC has shifted to Indore for pursuing higher studies. Recently, another Doctor Shubham Jaiswal, who was working on a contract basis at CHC, has resigned. Patients from around 100 villages continue to suffer and are exploited financially, physically and psychologically by the quacks and unqualified doctors.

Block Medical officer Dr Virendra Dharve has been apprised of the difficulties faced by the villagers in the absence of doctors. He has sent letters to District Health Officer and District Collector, Sub-Divisional Officer Revenue Manawar, on August 30, 2022, for the appointment of new doctors at Block Community Health Center, Bamkaner. Senior BJP leader Babulal Sisodia, sarpanch Sunil Jaiswal, Dhar district in-charge minister Anita Daddu Singh Chouhan, and regional MLA and MP have demanded the appointment of new doctors at CHC Bamkaner at the earliest.

