Manawar: Administration team raids fake fertiliser trader

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation, a team of agriculture department and district administration conducted a raid at a warehouse belonging to one Yash alias Pinku Jain and recovered a large quantity of bogus fertilisers.

The team recovered empty bags of different chemicals and fertilisers in the warehouse as well as bags full of organic manure for making bogus fertilisers. Besides, a large quantity of spurious DAP composting material has been recovered. Following this, the agriculture department and tehsildar have started action against the trader.

Agriculture deputy director Gyan Singh Mohania said that repacking of fake DAP manure was being done in this firm. Action will be taken on Sunday after the investigation. The warehouse is being sealed.

Tehsildar RC Khatedia said that the equipment for making fake fertilisers has been found here. In which empty bags of flour mill, sand, salt and manure of DAP and other companies have also been found. Sub-standard manure was being prepared on a large scale here. The tehsildar said that such fertilisers can cause huge losses to the farmers.

The officials of the Agriculture Department have taken samples of fake fertilisers and sent them to the lab for examination. A panchnama of the entire operation has also been prepared.

Read Also Manawar: Victim of communal violence returns to his native place