Manawar: 105 kg ganja seized from cotton field

Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh has been continuously directing the station in-charges to curb the illegal cannabis cultivation in the area and arrest the accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Manawar police in Dhar district raided a cotton field and seized 44 plants of ganja weighing about 105 kilogram. Total value of seized sapling stands at around Rs five lakh, informed police station in-charge Niraj Birthare. Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh has been continuously directing the station in-charges to curb the illegal cannabis cultivation in the area and arrest the accused. Meanwhile, briefing about the seizure, Birthare informed that sub-inspector Abhishek Jadhav has got a tip-off from the informer that the illegal cultivation of ganja was going in cotton field at Hanumantya Nayapura. The field is owned by Ramesh Bhilala, a resident of Kuwad. After verification, police found the information to be correct. Police force rushed to the spot and seized 44 plants of illegal drug weighing 105 kilogram. Police booked him under Section 8/20 NDPS Act. Meanwhile, when the police raid was going on, accused Ramesh managed to escape.

