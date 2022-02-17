Manawar: 10-year-old girl raped by cousin

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old girl from a village in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district was raped by her cousin. Acting on the complaint of the victimís mother, Manawar police arrested the accused along with his father and victimís father for attempting to cover up the crime.

Manawar police station in-charge Brijesh Malviya informed that the matter came to the fore when the girl's mother saw her blood-stained clothes. When she asked the girl, the latter told her that her cousin had raped her in his house.

The victim's mother said that on Tuesday, the girl had gone to the grocery store to get some grocery items. On her way back, she went to her relative's (elder paternal uncle) house to watch TV, and she had returned home at around 2 pm.

When the girl returned home, her mother noticed bloodstains on her clothes. When the mother asked, she told that her cousin brother raped her. She gave this information to her husband, but the family members tried to hide the matter.

Malviya said that the family members took her to the village hospital. The family told the doctors that the girl got hit with a bar while playing. Suspecting something wrong, the hospital ward boy informed the police. From here the family took the girl to the hospital in Barwani. The girl was admitted there overnight.

As the police found the matter suspicious, they kept an eye on the movements of the family.

On Wednesday, the family returned to their village. When the victim girl's mother came to know that the police were investigating the case, she reached the police station and told everything. The police first arrested the accused and then after her father and uncle.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:38 PM IST