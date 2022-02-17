Bhopal: Rain likely in state in next couple of days, temperature starts dropping

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A spell of light rain is likely in Madhya Pradesh in the next couple of days leading to a drop in temperature, according to meteorological department officials.

At the temperature front, Umaria, Sidhi, Rewa recorded a drop in minimum temperature. Umaria recorded a drop of 2.1 degree Celsius while Sidhi recorded a drop of 2.8 degree Celsius at 10.4 degree Celsius and 10.6 Degree Celsius respectively. Rewa recorded 3.4 Degree Celsius drop in minimum temperature settled at 7.2 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, a Western Disturbance is over Nepal and adjoining areas. Another Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. A Cyclonic Circulation is over Southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea. Light to moderate rain occurred over Vidarbha and parts of Chhattisgarh.

PK Saha, meteorological department official, said, “Eastern part is likely to experience on February 18 and western part is likely to experience on February 19 and February 20. So for the next couple of days, the state is likely to experience a spell of light rain.”

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:35 PM IST