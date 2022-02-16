Bhopal: District sports officers attend workshop to get field training

BHOPAL: The two-day workshop for the district sports officers began at TT Nagar stadium here on Wednesday to train them for working on the ground, said the joint director of sports and youth welfare department, Vinod Pradhan.

The sports officers of the six districts presented work done in their districts at the workshop. Officers from Shivpuri, Rewa, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Indore and Khargone gave detailed information about sports activities in their districts.

They were taken for field visit to the central regional centre and TT Nagar stadium.

Pradhan talked to the officials about the establishment and also the grievances on CM helpline that were addressed and those pending.

The officials will visit MP Shooting Academy, MP Horse riding academy. Nathu Barkheda and Golf Course on the second day of the workshop on Thursday.

The visit will be followed by a session with joint director BS Yadav and deputy director (finance) Swarna Chaturvedi where the officials will receive instructions about infrastructure and topics related to finance.

Director of sports and youth welfare Ravi Gupta will preside over the concluding session on Thursday, talking about sporting activities and infrastructure development.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:01 PM IST