Ukraine crisis: Over hundred students from Madhya Pradesh stuck, seek government help

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, around more than hundred students from Madhya Pradesh have been stuck in Ukraine. According to reports, there are about 60 students from Indore city.

The Indian embassy has issued an advisory and asked citizens, specially students, to return from Ukraine as the situation remains tense there.

According to the media reports, there are about 20,000 Indian children studying there.

The students studying in Ukraine said that the situation was very bad though they were safe at the moment. They, however, worried about returning to their respective homes. The family members also want them to return home before the situation gets worse.

The Embassy has also released helpline numbers and Email-ID for urgent and emergency-related queries. Indian nationals also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," the advisory read.

Contact numbers for Emergency Situation:

+380997300483

+380997300428

Email ID for emergency response: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:40 AM IST