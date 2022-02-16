Bhopal: Callers were not aware of her position, say police over Pragya Thakur obscene video incident

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The callers who were arrested for allegedly sending obscene video to Member of Parliament Pragya Singh said they were not aware of her position.

Additional commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar told media on Tuesday that police arrested two brothers Rabeen Khan and Warish Khan from Chand-Ka-Vasa village in Bharatpur district (Rajasthan) on Monday.

While taking their statements, the police came to know that the two used to speak to people posing as girls. And when they got response from other side, they would video call from their WhatsApp number.

And as soon as the call was attended, they would run video clip of a girl undressing herself. They used software to record reaction of victim and then would send them to victimís friends. The same trick was played with MP Pragya Thakur but this time they fell into police net. The police are investigating about their earlier crimes.

Modus operandi

According to police, accused used to find out mobile numbers of influential people from internet. After tracing their number, they used to send message on WhatsApp for chatting.

While talking on WhatsApp, they tried to call receiver on video call. If the receiver attended the call, the accused would run the pre-recorded video on his mobile number. In the meantime, they would take screen shots of man or woman watching the video. After recording reactions of victim, they sent video to friends of victim through social media platform and demanded money from victim.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Three teams formed to execute pending arrest warrants issued by courts

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:14 AM IST