Bhopal: Three teams formed to execute pending arrest warrants issued by courts

BHOPAL: The Bhopal police commissioner has formed three teams to execute over 400 pending arrest warrants issued by different courts in last 10 years, said an official on Tuesday. One team will be responsible for the interstate execution, other team will be responsible execution within Madhya Pradesh and the third will be responsible for inter-district execution. “Interstate team will be led by a sub inspector rank officer and inter-district team will be lead by a head constable,” Additional police commissioner Sachin Atulkar told Free Press.

About 700 arrest warrants issued by different courts including High Court and Supreme Court were pending for execution for five to 10 years. To execute them, police launched a combine combat drive on the intervening night of February 5-6.

“On that night, 258 court warrants were executed. They were pending for last five years to 10 years. In general, one or two warrants executed by a police station staff brings appreciation. Execution of such a big number brought laurels to Bhopal police commissionerate system,” Atulkar said.

“It’s only because of police commissionerate system that more than 1,200 police personnel and 250 vehicles got ready in few hours for combat drive. It was a pre-drill. Through it, we can control any law and order situation in the city without wasting a minute,” he remarked.

The combine combat drive was launched in the city for the first time and number of warrant executed in a single day or a night was also a record. “The list of wanted people was prepared by respective police station incharge. They were told to send the list by evening and as soon as the list reached, the staff was told to reach their headquarters to take further orders,” he added.

Elated with this success, the Bhopal police have now formed three teams to execute the remaining pending arrest warrants issued by courts. Under it, the police have begun to arrest habitual law offenders. Two categories have been identified. First is related to the criminals who are active with four cases against them. The second category is of those criminals that have two or more cases registered against them.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 08:17 PM IST