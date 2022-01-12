Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022: Arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya for 2014 hate speech

A day after Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party unit, the top minister of Yogi Adityanath cabinet now faces an arrest over a hate speech he allegedly made in 2014.

A warrant for his arrest has been put out in Sultanpur, a day after his resignation.

The case dates back to 2014 when Maurya had allegedly spoken against some Hindu Gods.

The former BJP leader who joined Samajwadi Party ahead of the assembly elections in the state, had been asked to appear before the court in the case today but he did not show up. He has now been asked to appear before a court on January 24 in a case of inciting religious hate. He was in Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at the time.

For the unversed, Mr Maurya had said at a gathering had said "Goddess Gauri or Lord Ganesha should not be worshipped during weddings. It is a conspiracy by upper caste-dominated system to mislead and enslave Dalits and backward castes."

According to a report, it is being learnt that the BJP tried to convince Maurya to withdraw his resignation.

Interestingly, soon after his resignation, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo of him with Maurya on Twitter.

In his resignation letter to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya said, "I discharged my responsibilities as the minister for labour, employment, coordination in the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, despite adverse ('vipreet') circumstances and ideology."

Maurya, who was the Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister, is an MLA from Padrauna and hails from a backward caste. He had joined the BJP before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017.

Notably, Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter Sanghmitra Maurya is a BJP MP from Badaun in Lok Sabha.

The Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 will be held in seven phases -- on February 10 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The UP election results will be declared on March 10.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 05:03 PM IST