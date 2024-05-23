Manasa Electrocution: Villagers Converge At SP Office, Allege Police Inaction | Representational Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Family members and villagers staged a demonstration at the SP office on Thursday, alleging Manasa police of inaction and gross negligence, following the death of a father-son duo due to electrocution in Gogliyan Khedi village on May 13.

As per details, deceased Bharmal Rai Singh Banjara (42) and his only son Umesh Banjara (17) died after they came into contact with a live electric wire fencing while they were engaged farming related activities. The duo,áafter coming into contact with electrified wire fencing, allegedly belonging to neighbouring farm owners Madan, Santosh and Bharat, died on the spot.

The family filed a case against the trio with the Manasa police station. Irked over inaction, family members and villagers converged at the SP office on Thursday and handed over a memorandum, addressed to SP, to additional SP Naval Singh Sisodia. They sought swift action against perpetrators and, the safety of the deceased's family who allegedly faced threats and also accused Manasa police of negligence in solving the case.

Despite the filing of a case with the Manasa police against the accused, no arrests have been made as of now. They also alleged Manasa police of misconduct and taking bribes from the accused for evading. They have appealed for the immediate arrest of the accused and stringent actions against them. Earlier, family members staged a protest keeping the bodies of the victims in front of the police station in Manasa.