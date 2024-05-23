MP Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Wakes Up To Masked Man On Her Bed, Assaulted With Knife

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant allegedly barged into the bedroom of a 22-year-old woman and assaulted her in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday late at night. Disturbed by an unfamiliar touch during sleep, the victim woke up and was shocked to see a masked man lying next to her.

The woman's father was out of town and returned in the morning, after which a case was filed with the police.

Inderganj police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh Kushwaha stated that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

The woman told the police that she went to sleep in the front room of the house at 12:45 am. There was a cooler placed at the room's door, so the door was left open. Between 2 to 3 am, she felt someone touching her feet. When she woke up, she found a man lying next to her with a cloth covering his face. He held a knife to her stomach and ordered her to stay silent.

According to the victim, when she tried to resist the intruder, he banged her head against the bed and assaulted her. He even locked her mother's room from outside.

'Can identify him'

During the struggle, the victim managed to remove the cloth from the perpetrator's face. Scared of conviction, the perpetrator fled from the crime scene. The woman stated that she does not know the attacker, but she would be able to recognize him if she saw him again.