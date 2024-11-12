Man Sentenced To Life Term Till Death In Gangrape Case In Indore

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A court on Monday sentenced a man to lifetime imprisonment for the gangrape of a woman along with two minor boys during a robbery in the Lasudia police station area in 2021.

District public prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said the court of Special Judge 8th ADJ Jaideep Singh sentenced the accused Deepak Chauhan, 22, to life imprisonment (for the rest of natural life) and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000. The prosecution was represented by additional district public prosecution officer Latika R Jamra.

In view of the seriousness of the case, the case was kept in the list of heinous and marked cases, which was reviewed every month and the prosecution presented every aspect of the case before the court in detail, Shrivastava said.

According to the prosecution, the woman complained at the Lasudia police station on May 14, 2021 that at around 2 am when she was sleeping inside her house, she heard a noise that someone was inside the house. Upon checking, she found three people with knives, scissors and a cutter. They threatened her at knife-point to give all the money and valuables kept in the house. She gave them Rs 50,000 and her two mobile phones. After this, the trio raped her and threatened her of dire consequences.

After the incident, she called her friend to her house and filed an FIR. The cases against the two juveniles were presented separately in the Juvenile Court, added Shrivastava.