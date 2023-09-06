 Man Cooks Up Gang Rape Story To Falsely Implicate Three Men   
Man Cooks Up Gang Rape Story To Falsely Implicate Three Men   

The accused took help of one of his friends and a minor girl to blackmail three innocent people including two property dealers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 02:11 AM IST
article-image
Man Cooks Up Gang Rape Story To Falsely Implicate Three Men    | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a person associated with a Hindu organisation tried to implicate three persons including two property dealers in a false gang rape case with the help of a minor girl in the Lasudia area.   

To grab money from the three victims, the accused took help of one of his friends, who made physical relations with the girl, and then accused the three innocent victims of gang rape.  

The investigation into the case was led by TI Taresh Kumar Soni.  

According to the police, when the girl came to the police station she said that she was gang raped by three men in a car and later she was dumped near a liquor shop in the Nipania area.

Police noticed some contradictions in her statements. The location of her mobile phone also showed that she was not present at the place where she claimed to be. Also, the locations of the three men being accused by her had different locations.  

The girl was counselled by a lady officer and she revealed the entire incident. She informed that a person named Hemant Chopda had told her to implicate three persons in a false gang rape case. Her family needed money and Hemant had promised to pay her a big sum if she did his bidding.   

Hemant has been caught by the police and a search is on for his friend.   DCP (Zone-2) Abhishek Anand said that the girl has not been made an accused as she was lured by Hemant.   

Further investigation is on into the case.  

article-image

