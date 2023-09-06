West Bengal: ED Summons TMC MP Nusrat Jahan And Director Rakesh Singh In Financial Firm Scam Investigation

West Bengal: ED Summons TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Over Housing Scam Case | File Image

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan and another director Rakesh Singh of a financial firm to be present before the agency on September 12.

The firm is said to have duped several senior citizens by promising residential flats at affordable prices within a span of four years. According to the complaints registered with ED, despite the lapse of the said tenure, the flats were not delivered.

Allegations are also being made that the crores of rupees that the financial firm has taken from several senior citizens, Nusrat has utilized and bought a luxurious flat for herself.

Nusrat's reaction

Talking to the media, Nusrat said that she was busy the whole day and didn't check whether she had gotten anything from the central agency. "I will check what they have sent, and I will cooperate with them," said Nusrat.

It can be recalled that after the incident came into the public domain, the actor-turned-politician cleared her stand by stating that she had severed all ties with the financial company in March 2017. She also mentioned that she had taken a loan from this company which she had returned with interest.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari however, said,"Central agencies probe first, and only if the person is found guilty then action is taken. They just don't arrest people from their houses."

TMC minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that the move is to malign the ruling TMC.

