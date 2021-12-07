Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty to be showcaused for being absent in MP meet of TMC

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician and TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty will be showcaused by the party for not attending the Parliament and MP meeting on Tuesday.

According to TMC sources, in the MP meet, TMC national secretary and Diamond Harbor MP Abhishek Banerjee had decided to show cause the two MPs.

Notably, TMC Rajya Sabha MP and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro was also not present in the meeting but he won’t be showcaused as according to the TMC sources, Faleiro is busy with the Goa Assembly polls scheduled in February next year.

“The party won’t give any attention to TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari who is also the brother of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for which no notice will be sent to Dibyendu. Faleiro is building base of TMC in Goa for which he will also not be showcaused but Mimi and Nusrat will be sent notice for breaking discipline of the party,” said the TMC sources.

The TMC sources further quoting Abhishek said that the TMC national secretary had asked all the MPs of both the Houses to be present in the TMC party office, 15 minutes prior to the session and will have to sign a register and discuss the day’s agenda with other party members.

“Currently for Rajya Sabha suspension of 12 MPs is the main agenda for TMC and on Wednesday all the TMC Rajya Sabha MPs will boycott the House but Abhishek had instructed the Lok Sabha MPs to regularly attend the House.” added the TMC sources.

The TMC sources also informed that Abhishek had instructed all the MPS not to attend any program led by the Congress.

Earlier this day, Abhishek along with TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri were seen agitating in front of Gandhi statue in the Parliament.

“BJP MP Hardeep Singh Puri was seen using unparliamentary language in the House but never apologized and so the question of apology from the suspended MPs is out of question,” Abhishek was heard saying while agitating.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the TMC and the Congress don't have any alliance for which it is ‘not mandatory’ to attend any program of Congress.

Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said that by ‘boycotting’ Congress, the TMC is making ‘clear’ about their understanding with BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed TMC and termed them to be ‘double-standard’.

“Ahead of the 2019 polls, Mamata Banerjee called for United India and now they are distancing themselves from the Congress and through this it is clear which party is double standard.” added Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 08:43 PM IST