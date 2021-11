Sudheendra Kulkarni, Javed Akhtar arrive at Abhishek Banerjee's residence to meet Mamta Banerjee

Politician-columnist Sudheendra Kulkarni and lyricist Javed Akhtar arrive at TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's residence to meet West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee states ANI Tweet.

Delhi: Politician-columnist Sudheendra Kulkarni and lyricist Javed Akhtar arrive at TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's residence to meet West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/9JCHdFHVdH

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)